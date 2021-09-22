CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Sims 4 Announces New Fashion Kits With Colorful Outfits

By Anna Koselke
Twinfinite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sims 4 offers a variety of clothing options, but it doesn’t always feel like enough. If you’ve felt that the clothes can feel a bit stale or that they have gotten old, you’re in luck. No longer will custom content be your go-to! New Sims 4 kits have just been announced as a part of their “Season of Selves” event in which your Sims can celebrate what makes them each unique. A massive update was also released with more to come after it, including new colors for your Sims’ furniture and better customization options.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Five Female Designers of Color Bring Their Own Stories to Milan Fashion Week

MILAN — Milan Fashion Week is increasingly becoming a launchpad for international designers, but the main goal of the Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion Collective — which includes designers Stella Jean, Edward Buchanan and Michelle Francine Ngonmo, founder of the Afro Fashion Association — is to highlight how people of color are an integral part of the Made in Italy ecosystem.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

8 best gel nail kits for salon-quality manicures at home

There’s few things that can make you feel put together as fast as a freshly painted manicure. It can also be one of the few times to enjoy some alone time, sitting in a comfortable salon seat, flicking through a magazine.There are, however, plenty of kits you can find online that allow you to achieve a new manicure from home, but it does take a bit of practice and patience to get neat nails, so don’t worry if you don’t see perfect results the first time. It will also make you much more appreciative of your favourite nail technician.Most kits...
SKIN CARE
NYLON

On Twilight Fashion And Its Basic, Approachable Outfits

Vampires have always been the most stylish and sexy of supernatural creatures. Whether they’re dressed in capes, corsets, velvet, leather, lace, or some combination of those things, onscreen vampires are known to project an image of gothic swagger. In the years after Buffy the Vampire Slayer freshened up the vampire trope by exploring the inherent tension between sunny ’90s California vibes and the eternal allure of the undead, a new, far less self-aware take on teens and vampires captured hearts and defined a generation. That film, of course, is Twilight.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#The Sims 4#Fashionable#Indian#Korean#The Incheon Arrivals Kit#Sims News#Twinfinite
Paste Magazine

Gimme the Loop: Deathloop Is an Exciting New Take on the Immersive Sim

Deathloop is a hell of a thing. It’s an immersive sim from Arkane, a studio that’s doggedly pursued making the very best one of those for decades now. It’s also…wait no, let’s try this again. Ahem. In Deathloop, you use an arsenal of familiar powers with cool new weapons to...
VIDEO GAMES
HuffingtonPost

How To Get Fashion Week Trend: Monochromatic Looks In Primary Colors

New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, but the style inspiration it sparked will inevitably carry into our wardrobes in the coming months. From fringe to sequins to psychedelic prints, the runway shows and street style photos gave us many new outfit ideas. One easy trend to try out in everyday life is monochromatic dressing in primary colors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
egmnow.com

Collaboration between fashion house Balenciaga and Fortnite announced

Epic Games has announced a collaboration with fashion house Balenciaga to bring their outfits to Fortnite. Starting today, September 20th, players will be able to grab four new outfits inspired by the brand from the Item Shop. The following outfits and styles will be available to purchase:. Unchained Ramirez Outfit:...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
who13.com

Fashion forward: celebratory outfits

We have been celebrating the one year anniversary of Hello Iowa all week. Personal Style Consultant Courtney Conlin shares what to wear to four different kinds of celebrations.
APPAREL
digitalspy.com

The Sims 4 reveals new Kits inspired by Korean and Indian fashion

The Sims 4 has revealed two new Kits and teased two more as part of the 'Season of Selves' schedule. Incheon Arrivals Kit, based on iconic Seoul airport fashion, and Fashion Street Kit, inspired by Mumbai's fashion scene, are both set to release on Tuesday, October 5 for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
Hillsdale Daily News

Fashion show commands fall colors

The season’s latest styles were on display Monday during Hillsdale Women’s Club fashion show at Johnny T's Next Door in Hillsdale. Fashion show producer Sue Cervini worked alongside Maggie Anne Shoppe owner Patti Bailey, providing an afternoon of entertainment for about 70 women who attended the event at the restaurant's banquet facility.
HILLSDALE, MI
NME

New outfit and build kits coming to ‘The Sims 4’ in new “Season Of Selves”

The Sims 4’s autumn season theme has been announced, bringing new outfit and build kits in the Season Of Selves. The Sims 4 recently introduced kits – small and affordable collections that provide a boost to gameplay by adding a selection of new clothes or build materials to the game. It seems the game is now focusing on these kits, after the recent release of the Cottage Living pack.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Newest Sims 4 Update Brings New Colors To Base Game Objects

The Sims 4 is regularly graced with updates. Sometimes it’s just for bug fixes, but now and again, updates for The Sims 4 means new free goodies. For the latest update, instead of brand-new objects, many from the base game have been updated to include several new color swatches. This free addition to the game was hinted at in the fall roadmap for The Sims 4. It was mentioned that with a new update, you could “customize your space with color”.
VIDEO GAMES
ea.com

New Patterns, New Fits, New City: Discover The Sims 4 Fashion Street Kit

Welcome to Fashion Street! Located in the city-center of Mumbai, India, Fashion Street has long been the premier shopping destination in this coastal metropolis, with over 150 vendors selling various wares, from vintage garb, to homemade garments, to designer threads. And it’s not just a hub for all things clothing, it’s also a cultural epicenter where one can enjoy food, music, architecture, the occasional Bollywood celebrity sighting, and the company of friends, family and significant others -- we hear it’s quite the place to take a date.
BEAUTY & FASHION
realsport101.com

Huge Sims 4 Update and two new kits revealed

The Sims 4 constantly goes through big changes, making the game bigger and more complicated. Over the last few months alone, we've received a few pieces of DLC, some free updates and brand new changes. Now that we're ramping up for the potential next Sims games, it makes sense that...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy