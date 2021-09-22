The Sims 4 Announces New Fashion Kits With Colorful Outfits
The Sims 4 offers a variety of clothing options, but it doesn’t always feel like enough. If you’ve felt that the clothes can feel a bit stale or that they have gotten old, you’re in luck. No longer will custom content be your go-to! New Sims 4 kits have just been announced as a part of their “Season of Selves” event in which your Sims can celebrate what makes them each unique. A massive update was also released with more to come after it, including new colors for your Sims’ furniture and better customization options.twinfinite.net
