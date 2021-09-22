Canadian Election: Liberals Fail To Secure Majority: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD
Justin Trudeau will remain Prime Minister of Canada, however his Liberal Party failed to secure a majority in Parliament. In other words, Trudeau’s efforts to secure a majority went unnoticed as voters kept things the same. Liberals are projected to have 158 seats vs 170 seats needed for a majority. The success that Trudeau had in dealing with the vaccine distribution helped him decide on the snap-elections. However, it almost failed him as the Delta variant caused new, higher cases. But in the end, Trudeau will still be in control of the government. Conservatives seemly have 119 seats, Bloc Quebecois 34, New Democratic 25, and Green 2. Thus, Trudeau will still need to the help of others in order to pass legislation.www.actionforex.com
