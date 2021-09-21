CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
newsitem.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in Boston and New York...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Biden administration files antitrust lawsuit over American Airlines-JetBlue partnership

The Biden administration’s Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit to challenge the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue that links the two carrier’s operations tightly at four of the busiest airports in the Northeast, saying the tie-up will reduce competition and drive fares higher. The deal between American Airlines...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Aviation Week

U.S. DOJ Files Antitrust Suit Against American Airlines-JetBlue Alliance

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ), along with six states and the District of Columbia, has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in Boston and New York City. Dubbed the Northeast Alliance (NEA), the arrangement was approved by the U... Subscription Required. U.S....
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Unvaccinated workers NO LONGER have special pandemic leave in American Airlines. The company becomes the latest carrier to step up incentives for employee vaccines

American Airlines will stop giving a special pandemic leave to unvaccinated employees in October. This means those workers will need to use their own sick days or medical leave if they get COVID-19. American is now the latest carrier to encourage workers to get the vaccine through policy changes. See...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Trump loses bid to escape 'Electric Avenue' copyright lawsuit

(Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump must face copyright claims brought by "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant over Trump's alleged misuse of his song on a video he posted to Twitter, a Manhattan federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said Trump and his campaign hadn't proven...
POTUS
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice Department
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban have warned the United States of “bad consequences” if drones are used in Afghan skies

According to Sputnik, the Taliban announced on Tuesday that US drones are operating in Afghan airspace and urged the US to adhere to its commitments in order to avoid unpleasant consequences. The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, called the US move a breach of national security and urged all countries, including the US, to follow mutual duties.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Files Lawsuit To Force Biden Admin To Actually Enforce Federal Immigration Laws

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to try something novel. On Tuesday, the Republican governor, through state Attorney General Ashley Moody, sought to cauterize President Joe Biden’s open-borders policy, which is allowing rampant illegal immigration into America’s heartland. Florida filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, alleging that...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

The Biden administration is preparing for a historic expansion of a key department to address the semiconductor shortage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has inherited a bit of a mess. The relatively quiet cabinet role typically involves what Raimondo describes as piling “a bunch of CEOs on planes” to fly around the world and promote trade missions and U.S. exports. But in a preview of her Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of Washington where she outlined her agenda and advocate for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the former Rhode Island governor said that she had plans to expand her office to focus largely on revitalizing the domestic economy.
POTUS
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:

Comments / 0

Community Policy