CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Pediatric Hospital Beds Becoming Harder To Find In Minnesota

By Jennifer Mayerle
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At a time when more kids are getting sick, there are fewer pediatric hospital beds available to treat them.

“It has been a long and draining ultramarathon for us,” said Dr. Rahul Koranne, CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association.

Koranne says staffing is just one piece contributing to limited pediatric beds in the state.

“They are tight. It’s because we’re seeing high medical volumes, we are seeing, you know, viruses in our community,” Koranne said.

M Health Fairview notes respiratory illnesses, winter viruses like RSV, and mental health crises as factors that are keeping its system extremely busy.

Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare has accepted pediatric transfers in recent months when they can, due to lack of beds elsewhere.

Children’s Minnesota would only say they have beds available for patients who need them.

Dr. Koranne says COVID-19 adds to it, along with delayed procedures, and capacity is constantly in flux. And he warns patients with chronic illness should be especially mindful during this crunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yytg_0c3yvr1V00

(credit: CBS)

“Make sure that they are seeking care, staying connected with the primary care provider, and following their guidance,” Koranne said.

He says there are things people can do to lessen the burden on the overall system.

“Let’s do what the CDC and the department of health is telling us. Let’s make sure we wear the masks, we socially distance, stay home if you’re sick. If you’re eligible, get the vaccine,” he said.

WCCO is told there are triage plans in place in case of an increase in pediatric patients. At times, it may mean a longer wait in the emergency room.

Here’s more of what M Health Fairview had to say:

Like every hospital in the state, hospitals in the M Health Fairview system are extremely busy right now for three primary reasons: an increase in COVID hospitalizations, an increase in delayed procedures picking up at a rapid rate, and a staffing shortage. The staffing issue is not unique to M Health Fairview or the state of Minnesota, nor is it unique to healthcare. There is an economy-wide labor shortage. When we don’t have the staff to care for the patients, it means we can’t safely care for as many patients.

We are also seeing an increase in mental health crises, respiratory illnesses and other classically winter viruses such as RSV, which is adding to hospitalizations among children.

The COVID vaccine is the most powerful tool we have to protect ourselves from serious illness, and we urge everyone who is age eligible to get vaccinated. Health systems are now faced with the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and unvaccinated people are rushing to hospitals for care despite the fact that they have denied themselves the opportunity to avoid COVID in the first place by receiving a safe and effective vaccine. Health care staff take an oath to care for every patient who needs us, and we will continue to do the job that is being asked of us, despite the obvious actions people could take to lessen the stress on the health care system.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: 43,000+ Vaccine Booster Shots Administered So Far

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday is reporting 2,803 additional COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths. Meanwhile, over 43,000 vaccine booster shots have been administered so far. MDH’s update includes data current as of Friday morning. The new figures bring the state’s total reported cases to 699,966, with 8,098 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began. Of the newly reported deaths, the youngest death included someone between the ages of 30 and 34 in Hennepin County. All newly reported deaths occurred in September. As of late last week, there were 755 patients with the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Parents Want More School COVID Protocols As Cases Spike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parents are sharing concerns Monday about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in schools. The Minnesota Department of Health has been tracking the spike since kids started going back several weeks ago. The hundreds of cases a week have forced some districts to make changes, including going to distance learning. Some parents say the issue of mask or no mask is causing bullying concerns on both sides of the issue. Parents WCCO spoke with want some sort of protocol about what they should do if their child is exposed, and if there is a required quarantine period. What we do...
EDUCATION
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Pairs With Media Outlets To Spread COVID Vaccine Info To Communities Of Color

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis is using trusted messengers and culturally-specific organizations and media as part of its strategy to reach communities of color with COVID-19 vaccine information. One of the city’s partners is Insight News, a free weekly newspaper that’s reported news primarily for, and about, African Americans for nearly 50 years. Batala McFarlane is Insight’s publisher. “We are able to step in that place of trust and provide accurate information and also not be judgmental,” McFarlane said. “It’s a very good strategy to go straight to community.” Minneapolis has paid a total of $30,000 this year to Insight, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Amazing’: New Minnesota Grant Helps Foster Care Youth Pay For College

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dreaming big is getting easier for foster youth in Minnesota thanks to a new law taking effect next year. Recently, the Fostering Independence Higher Education grant program passed in the State Legislature. It includes almost $3.8 million to help those in the foster care system pay extra costs associated with schooling. Those costs can include college tuition, books, room and board. Those eligible must be foster children between the ages of 13 to 26. They also must be Minnesota residents currently or previously in foster care within the state. Recipients must be accepted into or attending eligible institutions in Minnesota as well. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
CBS Minnesota

‘Extremely Concerning’: Wisconsin Farm Where Chronic Wasting Disease Was Detected Sent Deer To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State wildlife officials say two Minnesota deer farms received deer from a Wisconsin farm where chronic wasting disease was reportedly detected last month. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that the news was “extremely concerning.” Commissioner Sarah Strommen said the department is “actively considering management responses” to this threat to the state’s wild deer population. A recent report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said that the Wisconsin deer farm where the disease was detected sold nearly 400 deer to 40 farms across seven states in the past five years. Two of those farms were...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Where Have All The Workers Gone? And When Are They Coming Back?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Whether it’s a bustling restaurant or a downtown office space, industries are weathering a unique labor market. Unemployment rates are dropping, but the number of job openings isn’t exactly following it. The labor shortage is persisting in Minnesota and across the country. WCCO wanted to know: Where are all the workers? And how soon might the shortage change? According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), more than 600,000 people who were detached from their jobs applied for unemployment at some time in 2020 and early 2021 in the state. Of that group, about 70% have gotten a...
ECONOMY
CBS Minnesota

Fallen Minnesota Firefighters Honored, Including 2 Who Died Of Job-Related Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds gathered on the south side of the Minnesota State Capitol grounds in St. Paul Sunday to honor fallen firefighters that died in the line of duty. Every year since 2011, people meet at the Capitol on the last Sunday of September for a solemn ceremony to remember Minnesota firefighters. Four more names were etched to the memorial Sunday: • Captain Michael Paider (St. Paul): Died Aug. 26, 2020 • Chief Daryl “Taddy” Drusch (Howard Lake): Jan. 13, 2020 • Charles Brynteson (Minneapolis): April 22, 2018 • John Haycraft (Lewisville): March 15 1968 Michael Paider is survived by his wife, son and his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners Creeped Out By Boxelder Bug Influx: ‘They’re Kind Of Startling’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Boxelder bugs are out in full force this year. Many Minnesotans took to social media with photos and videos of the invasion. Mary Vannelli thought she was going to have a year where she didn’t have to deal with nuisance pest. “I was so happy to be outside. There were no gnats, there were no mosquitos and I thought, ‘Yay! There’s gonna be no boxelder bugs this year!’ But I guess I’m wrong,” Vannelli said. Swarmed across Vannelli’s home are the six-legged insects. While the drought and heat seemed to have caused the boxelder bug influx, experts say that’s not...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M Health Fairview#Cdc#Economy#Mental Health#Wcco#Rsv#Gillette Children#Specialty Healthcare#Children#The Department Of Health#Covid
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Teachers To Picket Thursday, Call For More Support Amid Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Union teachers in Minneapolis are calling on the district to make spending changes to improve safety and keep students in the classroom as COVID-19 has already forced many to stay home since the start of the school year. In a press release Tuesday, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers that said educators and families will picket Thursday afternoon outside Justice Page Middle School in an effort to get a more effective response from the district to the challenges facing teachers amid the Delta variant surge. Greta Callahan, the president of the union’s teacher chapter, said that the federal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Allina’s Buffalo Clinic Reopens With Renovations Months After Deadly Shooting

BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — On Monday, a Minnesota clinic at the center of a deadly shooting will reopen its doors as a place of healing. A gunman opened fire in the Allina Clinic in Buffalo in February. One woman died and four other people were hurt. Gregory Ulrich is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices in the attack. The clinic has been renovated ahead of welcoming patients back. Employees and community members donated thousands of dollars to help the clinic’s victims and their families. (credit: CBS) Among the new additions: a buffalo statue outside the clinic. It was funded solely...
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Weeks After Deadline, Still No Deal For Frontline Worker Pay

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three weeks after a self-imposed deadline, state lawmakers still haven’t reached an agreement on the details of the $250 million for frontline worker bonuses, leaving some frustrated. The working group was supposed to strike a deal by Sept. 6, but still are working through disagreements about who should qualify and how large checks should be. Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said she isn’t surprised the deadline passed and that some of her coworkers in the COVID-19 unit doubt that any checks will ever come. But with cases rising and the delta variant spreading, she hopes the money comes sooner...
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Nearly 3,000 New Cases, 27 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after the CDC endorsed Pfizer booster shots for millions of older and vulnerable Americans, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,997 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths. The additional figures bring the state’s total to 697,182 cases since March of 2020 and 8,076 deaths. Five of the deaths reported Friday were victims who died before September. One person from Hennepin County was in their late-20s. At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate is at 6.9%, down slightly from the 7.1% reported last week. It’s still above 5%, which means it is in the “caution” category...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Man Dies After Car Splits During Crash In Fridley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man is dead after his car split in half during a crash in Fridley Monday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Alex Tuerk was speeding south on Highway 65 when he crossed into the northbound lanes at Medtronic Parkway and hit a traffic light just before 10 p.m. His vehicle was cut in half and struck another vehicle. Tuerk was taken to North Memorial Health, where he later died. The driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old Minneapolis man, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The road was partially closed for some time as crews cleaned up the crash, but it has since reopened. (credit: MnDOT)   More On WCCO.com: Fight Breaks Out At Eastern Carver County School Board Meeting Tootsie Pops Ranked As Most Popular Halloween Candy In Minnesota Bloomington Police: Arrest Made After Reports Of A Body Being Dragged To Dumpster Where Have All The Workers Gone? And When Are They Coming Back?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

State Of Minnesota Offer Pfizer Booster Shots, Alongside Places Like Hy-Vee, Thrifty White

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of places have announced they’re available to administer booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine, including the state of Minnesota. The boosters are available to certain groups of people, including long-term care residents, people aged 65 and older, and people 18 and older with underlying medical conditions outlined by the CDC. Gov. Tim Walz urged eligible Minnesotans to receive the booster in a recent statement. “Our administration will always prioritize the health and safety of Minnesotans — and right now that means getting our highest risk Minnesotans booster doses to keep their protection strong against the COVID-19 virus,” said...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Tootsie Pops Ranked As Most Popular Halloween Candy In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new ranking has determined the most popular candy in each state. According to Candystore.com, Tootsie Pops is the most popular candy in Minnesota, beating out last year’s top candy, Skittles. Skittles is now the second most popular candy in the state, followed by Hot Tamales. (credit: Candystore.com) As for the top candy for Minnesota’s neighboring states, Wisconsin’s favorite is Butterfingers, Iowa’s is Skittles, North Dakota’s is Hot Tamales and South Dakota’s is Starbursts. Nationwide, Reese’s Cups is the most popular, with Skittles and M&Ms taking the second and third spot respectively. RELATED: Chanhassen Named Best Place To Live In The Country, According To Money Magazine The candy website analyzed 14 years of sales data for the ranking, breaking down the sales by state. According to the National Retail Federation, candy sales are expected to increase sharply in 2021 — about 20% over 2020’s sales.   More On WCCO.com: Fight Breaks Out At Eastern Carver County School Board Meeting Tootsie Pops Ranked As Most Popular Halloween Candy In Minnesota Bloomington Police: Arrest Made After Reports Of A Body Being Dragged To Dumpster Where Have All The Workers Gone? And When Are They Coming Back?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The workforce shortage continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing the hospitality industry. The industry is still down nearly 40,000 employees in Minnesota. To address tight staffing issues, Sawatdee Thai Restaurant got creative. The restaurant, which has five locations including Minneapolis, got a robot named DeeDee assist servers. DeeDee carries food, drinks and dirty dishes between the kitchen and dining tables. The restaurant said the robot is designed to “automate repetitive manual work which allows the restaurant staff to focus on outstanding customer service.” It is created by a robotics and artificial intelligence company in California. “It’s been really...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family Pet Killed In House Fire In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says a family pet died in a house fire Sunday night. According to the department, crews responded to home on the 3900 block of Dupont Avenue North around 10:50 p.m. A resident said there were people in their yard with a gas can. When the department arrived, the front porch was fully engulfed, and the fire was spreading to the home’s interior. The home’s residents — two adults and two children — were safely evacuated. The Red Cross is assisting them. A pet was found dead inside of the home, the fire department said. The home is uninhabitable. The fire is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Fight Breaks Out At Eastern Carver County School Board Meeting Tootsie Pops Ranked As Most Popular Halloween Candy In Minnesota Bloomington Police: Arrest Made After Reports Of A Body Being Dragged To Dumpster Where Have All The Workers Gone? And When Are They Coming Back?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

9th, 10th School Staffers Die Of COVID-19, State Health Dept. Reports

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota, 10 school staff members have died as a result of the virus. This news comes as the Minnesota Department of Health reports a large uptick in new cases among school-aged children. Education Minnesota said that these mark the first two COVID-19 deaths during the 2021-22 school year. Eight educators died in the previous school year. The health department figures do not indicate where the two newly reported school staff deaths occurred, or whether they were vaccinated or had pre-existing health conditions. “Today is another tragic reminder that this pandemic isn’t over,”...
EDUCATION
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Twin Cities In For Unseasonable Stretch Of Above Average Temps

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a #Top10WxWeekend featuring a summery Sunday, Minnesota is in for a stretch of unseasonably warm weather. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average through midweek. On Monday, the high in the Twin Cities will be 78, about 10 degrees above average. It’ll be a few degrees warmer to the south and west of the metro, and cooler up north. (credit: CBS) On Tuesday, temperatures will jump into the mid-80s in the Twin Cities. It will stay sunny with a mild breeze. It’ll stay toasty through Wednesday. Later in the week, rain and even some storms are possible. Temperatures will cool to the mid-70s by Friday and stay seasonable through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Fight Breaks Out At Eastern Carver County School Board Meeting Tootsie Pops Ranked As Most Popular Halloween Candy In Minnesota Bloomington Police: Arrest Made After Reports Of A Body Being Dragged To Dumpster Where Have All The Workers Gone? And When Are They Coming Back?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It Was Pretty Chaotic’: 3 Dead In Montana Amtrak Train Derailment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An all-hands on deck investigation is underway after a deadly Amtrak derailment. The Empire Builder train, with 160 people on board, went off the tracks late Saturday afternoon near Joplin, Montana. Three people were killed, and dozens more were hurt. A derailment seemed so improbable to Minneapolis resident Megan Vandervest that she dismissed it as a possibility. “I was actually asleep when the train derailed so I awoke to it derailing,” Vandervest said. “I would describe the experience as extreme turbulence on a plane but louder.” After evacuating, she saw eight cars of the Amtrak train were off the tracks, some she...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy