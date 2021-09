I know it is early in the season but our OL looks night and day better than last season and overall it seems that there is some good chemistry on the offensive side of the ball. As I look at our schedule, I’m starting to get some 2019 vibes. We may not win some of those close games like we did in 2019, but if we have a top 3 defense in the conference and a top 5 offense, anything is possible.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO