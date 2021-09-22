CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation to fund the government, suspend its borrowing limit and provide federal disaster and refugee aid. Republicans in the Senate are expected to block the measure, however, as Congress works to avoid a federal shutdown at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

