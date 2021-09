Baylor soccer (6-2-3, 2-0-0) shocked Texas Christian University (8-2-0, 1-1-0) with a 2-1 victory on Sunday. No. 8 ranked TCU had one loss on the season going into this game, but Baylor got out to a 2-0 lead and held on for the win. Baylor’s two goals were the most TCU has allowed all season. This gives Baylor back-to-back wins over two of the top three preseason favorites in the Big 12 and their first win against a ranked opponent since No. 5 Kansas on Oct. 9, 2020.

