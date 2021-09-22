Stan Van Gundy Declares Stephen Curry As The Hardest Player To Guard In The NBA
Stephen Curry is one of the best players in the league. After being injured for the majority of the 2019-20 season, Curry had some doubters among fans. People were wondering whether he could replicate his past exploits, and Stephen Curry responded by winning the scoring title this season. The Warriors had few offensive threats outside of Curry, and they desperately needed his offensive firepower to stay competitive.fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0