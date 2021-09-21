CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Flood Watch issued for Lucas by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lucas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Ohio and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in north central Ohio, Crawford, Erie and Huron. In northwest Ohio, Hancock, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Thursday morning. * A rapidly deepening low pressure system and abundant moisture will converge over Ohio tonight through Wednesday. The storm system will produce moderate to heavy rainfall over the area and the potential for flooding. There is still some uncertainty on how much rain will fall and where the axis of heaviest rainfall will occur. This situation will continue to be monitored. * Rainfall amounts could possibly be between 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts in the heaviest rain. There is a possibility for widespread flooding resulting from small streams and creeks flowing out of their banks and flooding from main stem rivers.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central San Patricio County This includes the following streams and drainages Corpus Christi Bay and Chiltipin Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * An upper level system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, with rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1 inch falling across portions of the Sacramento Mountains today. A few locally higher amounts of 1-2 inches will be possible near stronger storms and will pose a threat of flash flooding. * Areas of steep terrain, urban and low lying areas, and recent burn scars will be most susceptible to excessive rainfall and rapid runoff. Drainages and arroyos within hilly terrain may cause flooding downstream of heavy rainfall as well.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jones, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jones; Taylor The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Jones County in west central Texas Northeastern Taylor County in west central Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 244 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abilene, Tye, Hawley, Hamby, Impact, Lake Fort Phantom Hill and Hodges.
JONES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jones, Taylor by NWS

JONES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Maricao, Yauco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 17:01:00 Expires: 2021-09-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lares; Maricao; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lares in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico Yauco in Puerto Rico * Until 630 PM AST. * At 427 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma Carter County in southern Oklahoma Love County in southern Oklahoma Southern Murray County in southern Oklahoma * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 232 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ardmore, Marietta, Lone Grove, Healdton, Wilson, Dickson, Springer, Mill Creek, Dougherty, Gene Autry, Leon, Overbrook, Lake Murray, Milo, Turner Falls, Graham, Burneyville, Lake Of The Arbuckles, Rubottom and Courtney. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CARTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Barranquitas, Ciales, Coamo, Jayuya, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 17:01:00 Expires: 2021-09-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Barranquitas; Ciales; Coamo; Jayuya; Orocovis; Utuado; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Barranquitas in Puerto Rico Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 401 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jeff Davis The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 314 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Davis, McDonald Observatory, Bloys Camp, Davis Mountains State Park, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis National Historical Site.
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mitchell The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Mitchell County in western Texas Southwestern Scurry County in western Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 309 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Snyder, J B Thomas Reservoir, Fluvanna, Winston Field, Ira, Randalls Corner, Dunn, Knapp and Hermleigh.
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ascension The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana South Central East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause street flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Oak Hills Place, Village St. George, Inniswold, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Gardere and Prairieville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued street flooding issues.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for East Baton Rouge, Iberville by NWS

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for East Baton Rouge, Iberville by NWS

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana South Central East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause street flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Oak Hills Place, Village St. George, Inniswold, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Gardere and Prairieville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued street flooding issues.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montague by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montague The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Montague County in north central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Stoneburg
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aibonito, Cayey, Cidra, Comerio, San Lorenzo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 17:01:00 Expires: 2021-09-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aibonito; Cayey; Cidra; Comerio; San Lorenzo The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aibonito in Puerto Rico Cayey in Puerto Rico Cidra in Puerto Rico Comerio in Puerto Rico San Lorenzo in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 342 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aibonito, Cayey, Cidra, Comerio, San Lorenzo by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Young by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Young A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Young and northern Stephens Counties through 315 PM CDT At 241 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Crystal Falls, or 10 miles northwest of Breckenridge, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Breckenridge, Crystal Falls and Newcastle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nueces; San Patricio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL NUECES AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES At 414 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring, including areas near Rand Morgan Road and Leopard Street, and Interstate 37 and Carbon Plant Road. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi International Airport, Clarkwood, Annaville and Tuloso. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Shackelford, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Texas. Target Area: Callahan; Shackelford; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Callahan, southeastern Jones, southwestern Shackelford and northeastern Taylor Counties through 330 PM CDT At 241 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Abilene, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Abilene, Wylie, Tye, Hawley, Nugent, Hamby, Dyess Afb, Impact, Hodges, Lake Fort Phantom Hill and Kirby Lake. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 278 and 295. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CLAY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
CLAY COUNTY, TX

