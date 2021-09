The No. 16 ranked North Carolina men’s soccer team (4-1-1, 0-1-0 ACC) defeated Campbell (3-2-1) on Tuesday 1-0 with a goal in the 82nd minute. Within the first four minutes of the game, North Carolina sophomore Ernest Bawa shot a free kick, but sent the ball above the net. The teams flip-flopped between possessions, spending pretty equal amounts of time on both sides of the field. About 15 minutes into the first half, the Tar Heels began getting sloppy with their passes, miscalculating distances and losing control of the ball several possessions in a row.

14 DAYS AGO