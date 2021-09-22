Captain Cook Couple Kept Teenager Chained on Lanai, Prosecutor Says

A Captain Cook couple is facing charges after allegedly leaving a 14-year-old child chained up on a lanai porch on and off for the past year. Forty-seven-year-old Alexander Aquino and his wife, 37-year-old Amy, are accused of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class B felony, and a misdemeanor offense of persistent nonsupport (knowingly failed to provide support to a minor whom they are legally obligated to support). The more serious offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.