CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Blockchain Legislative meeting- SOTVOSOT- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

wyomingnewsnow.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritical Race Theory and Wyoming Education- Pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Critical Race Theory has come under fire as a touchstone for racial equality in recent months. Although it’s not taught in most schools, some historical race issues are taught in some schools. Raising the question of whether the history and civics taught in most schools are diverse or inclusive enough?

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Comments / 0

Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Workforce Virtual Townhall meeting- VoSot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Trucker Shortage- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As the supply chain strains under the restrictions of Covid, a truck driver shortage adds to the pressure we’re seeing. As of 2018, the truck driver shortage nationwide was almost 61 thousand, and if the current trend holds, the shortage will be over 160 thousand drivers in 2028.
POLITICS
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Trucker Shortage- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Workforce Virtual Townhall meeting- VoSot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Department of Workforce Services (D.W.F.S.) held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday. They shared information on development grants for pre-hires, apprentices, interns, and up-skill training for new workers and employees.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
The Independent

Chicago turns tables on Texas Republicans with adverts urging businesses and workers to flee new abortion laws

The government of Chicago is urging Texans unhappy with their state’s new abortion ban and voting rights restrictions to flee north.In a full page advert published in the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, the city trumpeted its belief in “every person’s right to vote” and “protecting reproductive rights”, telling businesses and workers to “come to Chicago”.On Wednesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker followed up with letters to the chief executives of Texan companies such as Dell, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asking them to move their headquarters to a state that “ensures women succeed”.The PR offensive turns the tables...
POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant

For a while, things have been returning back to normal, albeit a “new normal.” Due to COVID-19, most students did not have in-person instruction last year, and most of those who did only returned part-time with mask mandates in place. Now, we are weeks into a new school year. The hopes were to once again […] The post Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vod#Clipped#Critical Race Theory#Blockchain Legislative
kotatv.com

WH VAX - VOD - clipped version

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. New vaccine mandates may be affecting two-thirds of the Americans workforce. Thursday, September 9th, President Joe Biden announced new vaccine requirements for federal employees, large businesses, and health care staff. Central High School students stage walkout to support teaching Native American history.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

accessible BH - VOD - clipped version

New grant is giving Badlands National Park a modern way to showcase the ancient land formations. America’s National Parks have been busier since the start of the pandemic and the Badlands are no exception, and more visitors means more revenue. However, what would the Badlands National Park do with an extra couple of million dollars?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KEVN

School Board Meeting - VOD - clipped version

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. Scientist are working to bring back the woolly mammoth. Updated: 23 hours ago. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox.
EDUCATION
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union Branches Host Flags for Heroes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday afternoon, the Meridian Bank kicked off its Flags for Heroes event followed by Honk for Heroes. Each flag has a tag of a hero that someone from the community chose to honor. “We’ve got retired and active military, we have sons and daughters,...
CHEYENNE, WY
WCAX

Tuesday Weathercast - clipped version

A new name could be on the way for parts of the Vermont State College System. Governor calls for 30-day pause to motel voucher program deadline. A reprieve for homeless Vermonters. They can stay another month in hotels and motels as advocates scramble to find housing before the winter. Could...
VERMONT STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Kelly Walsh-Laramie Highlights

Trucker Shortage- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As the supply chain strains under the restrictions of Covid, a truck driver shortage adds to the pressure we’re seeing. As of 2018, the truck driver shortage nationwide was almost 61 thousand, and if the current trend holds, the shortage will be over 160 thousand drivers in 2028.
CARS
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Governor Signs Executive Order to Facilitate Hay Transport

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers hauling hay in Wyoming to operate outside of regular operating hours and carry larger loads. Oversize loads of baled livestock feed qualifying for a permit may now operate two hours before sunrise and two...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy