Maverick Woodis is in Mrs. Anna Feltman’s third grade class. Here is what Mrs. Feltman had to say about Maverick: “Maverick is an amazing student. He is always on task and isn’t afraid to put in the work. Maverick is excelling in third grade beautifully. He is kind, respectful, and a friend to everyone. We are very lucky to have Maverick at Cordell Public Schools.”