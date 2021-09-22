CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aircraft intercepted from NY restricted flight area

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US] September 22 (ANI): A small aircraft on Tuesday (local time) entered the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area in New York City while the United Nations General Assembly with participation from world leaders had commenced. A Cessna 182 entered the TFR at approximately 2 pm and the small aircraft...

