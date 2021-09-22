CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns Flat, OK

Lana June Hill

cordellbeacon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLana June Hill, 67, Burns Flat, Oklahoma passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2021 in Clinton, Oklahoma. She was born on June 2, 1954 to Lestle and Maurine (Doyle) Greenroyd in Ringling, Oklahoma, where she was raised with her brothers Jearl and Chock and her sister Sherry. Lana and Barry were married in 1981, they moved to Burns Flat where they made their home and raised their family. Lana was a wife, a mama and a nanny and was loved by so many people. She was not only a pillar of the community but was “mom” or “nanny” to everyone. She never met a stranger and never turned away someone in need. Lana was a Jack of all trades and a master of all. She was a cook, a computer tech, a teacher, a photographer, a seamstress, and the family historian.

www.cordellbeacon.com

