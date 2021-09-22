CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkish sand-brewed coffee causing a stir in China

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNANNING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- These days, when young Chinese people think of Turkey, besides the ice cream and hot air balloons, many will be reminded of sand-brewed coffee. Photos and videos about Turkish sand coffee are a common sight on social-media platforms such as TikTok, Xiaohongshu and Bilibili, complete with exotic carpets, tapestries, copper stoves filled with fine sand, and little long-handled coffee pots.

