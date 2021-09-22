CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corn, OK

Corn resident celebrates a century of life

cordellbeacon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTENARIANS OF OKLAHOMA is proud to honor Lucille Antonelli on the occasion of her 100th birthday and induct her into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Lucille attended school in Greenfield, Oklahoma and was a longtime resident of Watonga, Oklahoma. She more recently moved to Corn, Oklahoma. She is a member of the Assembly of God Church and loves all the church hymns, especially “How Great Thou Art”. Her words of wisdom to younger people are: “Stay Clean”.

www.cordellbeacon.com

#Oklahoma Hall Of Fame

