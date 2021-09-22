CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Thai Aug exports grew, but at slower pace than July -minister

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

BANGKOK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports increased in August but at a slower pace than in July as coronavirus restrictions hit manufacturing and logistics, the commerce minister said on Wednesday.

Exports should remain positive for the rest of the year, Jurin Laksanawisit told a seminar.

The ministry is due to release August trade data on Thursday. A Reuters poll forecast an annual 13.5% increase in exports in August, versus July’s 20.27% rise.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Power crisis deepens in Asia and Europe: What it means to shipping

There’s panic-buying of gasoline in the U.K. Natural gas prices in Europe and Asia are skyrocketing. Protests are breaking out across Europe due to spiking electricity bills. India and China are short of coal for utilities. Power is being rationed to factories in multiple Chinese provinces — and winter is coming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsau.com

Thai Aug factory output drops 4.15% y/y, worst than forecast

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in August fell 4.15% from a year earlier, as a coronavirus outbreak affected production and jobs, the industry ministry said on Wednesday, missing analyst forecasts. The reading compared with a forecast for no change in output in a Reuters poll and July’s...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Thai finance minister still eyeing GDP growth of 1.3% this year

BANGKOK (Sept 27): Thailand's economy is still expected to grow 1.3% this year and the government is maintaining a target of 4%-5% growth next year as it makes a push to revive a struggling economy through support measures, the finance minister said on Monday. The Southeast Asian country's worst coronavirus...
ECONOMY
wnax.com

U.S. Beef Exports on Record Pace

United States beef exports are on pace to set another record in 2021, despite continued shipping issues. John Hinners with the U.S. Meat Export Federation says the beef exports have stacked up five months of record volume and value and so they’re expecting another banner year. He says the demand...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments rise strongly in August

New orders and shipments of key U.S.-made capital goods increased solidly in August amid strong demand for computers and electronic products. The data showed business spending on equipment is on track for another quarter of robust growth. Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
investing.com

Taiwan Aug export orders seen rising for 18th consecutive month: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in August for the 18th consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, buoyed by sustained demand for technology products during the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season. The median forecast from a poll of 18 economists expects...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Production Stronger Than Expected in July

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production was stronger than expected in July, data showed on Wednesday, thanks to rising output of capital and non-durable consumer goods. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial output in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.5% month-on-month in July for a...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Japan exports grew 26.2% yoy in Aug, imports rose 44.7% yoy

Japan’s exports grew 26.2% yoy to JPY 6605B in August. That’s the sixth straight month of double-digit annual growth, as boosted by strong demand for chip-making equipment. By destination, exports to China, the largest trading partner, grew 12.6% yoy. Exports to Asia as a whole rose 26.1% yoy. Exports to the US rose 22.8% yoy. Exports to EU rose 29.9% yoy.
ECONOMY
Daily Iberian

Beef exports set another value record in July

Beef exports continued to soar in July. U.S. beef exports set another new value record in July, according to data released by the USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. July export value climbed 45% from a year ago to $939.1 million, while volume was the third largest of the post-BSE era at 122,743 metric tons (mt), up 14% from a year ago.
AGRICULTURE
actionforex.com

China retail sales grew only 2.8% yoy in Aug, way below expectation

China retail sales growth slowed sharply to 2.8% yoy in August , down from July’s 8.5% yoy, well below expectation of 7.1% yoy. China industrial production growth slowed further to 5.3% yoy, below expectation of 5.8% yoy. Fixed asset investment rose 8.9% ytd yoy, below expectation of 9.1%. In a...
RETAIL
CNBC

China's retail sales grew 2.5% in August, far slower than 7% expected

China's retail sales grew a disappointing 2.5% in August from a year ago as the country dealt with the worst outbreak of Covid-19 since its initial spread in early 2020. Data on consumer spending released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday came in well below the 7% growth forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

191K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy