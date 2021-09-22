Thai Aug exports grew, but at slower pace than July -minister

BANGKOK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports increased in August but at a slower pace than in July as coronavirus restrictions hit manufacturing and logistics, the commerce minister said on Wednesday.

Exports should remain positive for the rest of the year, Jurin Laksanawisit told a seminar.

The ministry is due to release August trade data on Thursday. A Reuters poll forecast an annual 13.5% increase in exports in August, versus July’s 20.27% rise.