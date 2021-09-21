CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO leader: Allies need to stand together amid sub flap

With some powerful NATO allies at odds over a submarine sale, the group's leader suggested Tuesday that members need to focus on “the big picture” and not let the dispute between France and the U.S. and Britain open an ongoing rift.

A U.S. and British deal to supply nuclear-powered subs to Australia — which had been set to buy diesel-powered ones from a French company instead — has France crying foul, with support from European Union diplomats. But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg didn't take sides during an interview Wednesday, instead emphasizing cohesion about the alliance's major goals.

“I fully understand France's disappointment. At the same time, NATO allies agree on the big picture on the most important challenges, and that is that we have to stand together" to address common challenges, including a shifting global balance of power, he told The Associated Press on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly.

Stoltenberg said he was confident that France, the U.K. and the U.S. “will find a way forward and to not make this disagreement create lasting problems for the alliance, because we all see the need for allies to stand together and to continue to modernize and adapt NATO.”

French officials have repeatedly decried the deal as a betrayal, with Defense Minister Florence Parly describing it Tuesday as “breach of trust between allies and a strategic turning point.” European Union foreign ministers expressed solidarity with France after a meeting on the assembly sidelines Monday night.

Australia argues that the submarine deal was about protecting its strategic interests amid broad concern about China’s growing assertiveness. The U.K. and the U.S. have insisted the disagreement shouldn't shake up their overall relationships with France, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the deal wasn't meant to be a “zero-sum” arrangement and is "not something that anybody needs to worry about and particularly not our French friends.”

yourbasin.com

Australia buys US nuclear subs due to changed security needs

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia decided to invest in U.S. nuclear-powered submarines and dump its contract with France to build diesel-electric submarines because of a changed strategic environment, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. President Joe Biden on Wednesday had announced a new U.S. security alliance with Australia and...
MILITARY
KTSA

Milley stands by communications with China amid new book

Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. President Biden yesterday declared an end to two decades of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, offering an impassioned defense of his withdrawal and rejecting criticism that it was mishandled. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

Nuclear Subs Deal A Risk To NATO: UK Former Ambassador

A divisive submarine deal between Australia and the United States, and claims of double-dealing against France, could undermine NATO, Britain's former ambassador to Paris said on Monday. Peter Ricketts said Canberra's decision to abandon a contract with Paris for diesel-powered subs in favour of nuclear-powered ones from Washington drove a...
WORLD
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
