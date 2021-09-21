Tom Brady On The Cusp Of 80K Yards And More

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting comfortably at 2-0 thanks in large part to the play of 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. Through two weeks, Brady leads the league with nine touchdown passes, his highest total to start a season through two games. He is averaging 327.5 yards a game passing with just two interceptions and one fumble. Not a bad start for the guy playing in his 21st NFL season and coming off his seventh Super Bowl win. In addition to the superb start to this season, Brady has his sights set on some larger career milestones within his reach.