The Cardinals came into Wednesday looking to extend their winning streak to eleven in the third game of a four-game set with Milwaukee. Miles Mikolas started for the Cards and was excellent, throwing seven innings of two-run ball on 91 pitches. Brett Anderson’s night didn’t go nearly as well, as he and the Brewers' defense gave up six runs (two earned) before he was lifted with two outs in the second inning. The Cardinals would add four more throughout the game in their offensive onslaught that was aided by some shaky defense from the Crew. Of the ten runs allowed by Brewers pitchers, only five were earned. Justin and Andrew Miller both came out of the pen for an inning each for the Redbirds, closing the door on a 10-2 blowout for the Cardinals’ eleventh consecutive win.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO