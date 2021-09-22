CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Broncos Expect OLB Bradley Chubb to Miss 6-8 Weeks Post-Ankle Surgery

By Lance Sanderson
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 7 days ago

It's all fun and games until somebody gets hurt, and for the fourth time this season for the Denver Broncos, somebody got hurt — and a starter at that.

In the second quarter of Week 2's action, rush linebacker Bradley Chubb was trying to turn the corner to get to Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence when the pain got too much to handle any further, leading to him being removed from the game.

It was clear that Chubb was frustrated beyond belief as he slammed his fist on the ground as the trainers helped him off the field.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the Broncos confirmed that the fourth-year Chubb will undergo a second ankle surgery to clear up some bone spurs, this time to the opposite ankle that was operated on in late May.

According to KOARadio's insider Benjamin Allbright, the Broncos are "cautiously optimistic" that Chubb will only miss 6-8 weeks after his Wednesday surgery and that he will be able to return to action later this season following a stint on the short-term injured reserve list. However, that timetable could extend even further than that.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

On the heels of Week 1, the Broncos saw cornerback Ronald Darby shelved with a hamstring injury and wideout Jerry Jeudy with an ankle. Denver watched as another key defensive starter went down alongside Chubb in Week 2 in linebacker Josey Jewell with a torn pectoral muscle.

Chubb missed almost all of the offseason training program as he recovered from the first surgery and has now aggravated the other ankle after being cleared by trainers for activity. He missed the season-opener against the New York Giants, as well as a lot of practice time leading up to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday.

The Broncos were wise to keep five edge defenders on the roster at the onset of the season. In Chubb's stead, Malik Reed will be the first man up in the rotation, followed by a pair of rookie standouts in Jonathon Cooper and Andre Mintze.

Reed lead the team in sacks last season and has shown major improvements in setting the edge in the running game this season. Cooper, a seventh-round pick last April, made several flash plays in training camp, getting after the passer while starring in the preseason.

Mintze flashed enough to earn a roster spot, becoming the 17th undrafted free agent in the past 18 seasons to make the Broncos' opening-day roster.

Denver should be in good shape with the depth of the roster, but this is a major blow to a defense that figures to be at the top of the league this season. More information on Chubb's timetable will be known later this week.

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos' Bradley Chubb Will Undergo Procedure for Ankle Injury

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to remove a bone spur in his ankle on Wednesday, the team announced. “I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later," Chubb via the team's tweet. "My mindset is just going to be attack it 100 percent every day."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bradley Chubb Out for Broncos vs. Jaguars After Suffering Ankle Injury

Denver Broncos edge-rusher Bradley Chubb was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, per James Palmer of the NFL Network. An ankle injury kept Chubb out of the team's Week 1 win over the New York Giants. The 25-year-old had a...
NFL
westernslopenow.com

Bradley Chubb set for surgery on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb will have arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle Wednesday, the team announced in a video post. “I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games sooner rather than later,” Chubb said. “My mindset is just going to be attack it at 100 percent every day.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olb#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Koaradio#Broncos News#The New York Giants#The Jacksonville Jaguars
Denver Post

Kiszla: Why is Denver 3-0? He’s the Vonster again. Von Miller has earned right to be a Bronco for Life.

Look at our little Vonster, all grown up. Always as big a menace on the football field as he wanted to be, Von Miller is finally a man in full at age 32. During the past year, he has felt the pain of being broken and the joy of becoming a father. He had his name dragged through the mud by a police investigation and emerged clean and smiling. Critics (like me) pushed him toward the exit at Dove Valley headquarters, suggesting the Super Bowl 50 MVP was no longer worth the money, and Miller has responded by playing his best football in at least three years, leading the Broncos to a 3-0 record.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens are slight underdogs in Week 4 game vs. undefeated Broncos

The Ravens are slight underdogs against the host Denver Broncos ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens (2-1) opened as narrow favorites last week, but after they escaped Detroit with a last-second win over the Lions, and the Broncos cruised to a 3-0 start, Denver has emerged as a 1½-point favorite. In double-digit wins over the New York Giants, ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
532
Followers
706
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy