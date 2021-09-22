College notebook: May continues to climb UCLA ladder
Mac May reached two more milestones in her illustrious UCLA volleyball career last week. The graduate student from Dubuque Wahlert moved into ninth place on the Bruins’ all-time leaderboard with the 1,632nd kill of her career in a four-set win over the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Saturday at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. She needs 14 more to surpass Patty Orozco, who accumulated 1,646 from 1980-83, for eighth place.www.telegraphherald.com
