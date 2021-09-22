CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

College notebook: May continues to climb UCLA ladder

By JIM LEITNER jim.leitner@thmedia.com
telegraphherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac May reached two more milestones in her illustrious UCLA volleyball career last week. The graduate student from Dubuque Wahlert moved into ninth place on the Bruins’ all-time leaderboard with the 1,632nd kill of her career in a four-set win over the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Saturday at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. She needs 14 more to surpass Patty Orozco, who accumulated 1,646 from 1980-83, for eighth place.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Sports
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loras College#Ucla Football#Simpson College#Ucla Bruins#Mac May#Bruin#Kansas State University#Wahlert#Loras Volleyball#Western Dubuque#Division Iii#All American#Wd#Coe College#Mcdonnell#Wiac#Uw

Comments / 0

Community Policy