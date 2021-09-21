Timothy Loyd Rondeau

Timothy J. Sullivan (Tim) 68 years old passed unexpectedly on September 20th. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Marion Sullivan. He is survived by his father Roger Sullivan. He was the husband of Mary for 46 years, father of Jennifer (Sean) Nutley, Grandfather of his “monsters” Henry and Harrison, Dear brother of Patricia, Terry and Peggy, loved Uncle, nephew, cousin and dear friend to many. He was born in Evergreen Park, IL, he earned Eagle Scout rank at the age of 14. Graduate of Mendel Catholic Prep, Chicago. He attended Lewis University. As a child and teen his family traveled through the US boat racing. He traveled to Norway for a Boy Scout Jamboree. Went on to make a home in Des Plaines for the last 46 years. He worked for the Department of Defense for close to 40 years. He enjoyed woodworking, home remodeling, had a knife sharpening business the Cutting Edge, swimming, traveling, Dads Slot Cars, barbecuing, music, never could pass up a piece of cake, and of course bike riding. He had plans to retire in 2022 and move to Florida. He loved parties and get-togethers, Cubs games and having a Sam Adams. He loved his dogs throughout his life Jock, Freckles, Oliver, Napoleon, and Grand dog Homer. His whisper could be heard from miles away. Tim will be missed by all.

