CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Timothy Loyd Rondeau

NRToday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothy Loyd Rondeau passed away September 12, 2021 after battling Covid. He is survived by his wife Linda, son Sean (Angela), daughter Brandy (Scott), son Jacob (Erica), and brothers, Richard and Jerry (Polly). He has four grandchildren that he adored: Jered, Kierra, Chase and Piper. He also had numerous nieces...

www.nrtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
newspressnow.com

Timothy and Penny Simpson anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Penny Simpson will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Sept. 25, 2021. They were united in marriage by the late Rev. Leroy Davis in 1971 at the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas. Tim is the son of the late Bert and Rosalie Simpson. Penny...
TROY, KS
thunder1320.com

Timothy Lee Lampkin

Timothy Lee Lampkin of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Sunday, September. 26, 2021 at the age of 65. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on. Saturday, October 2 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, from 11 AM – 1 PM. Mr. Lampkin, a native of Birmingham, AL was the...
TULLAHOMA, TN
NRToday.com

Gerald Klope Sr.

Gerald Klope Sr., 81, passed away Sept 20, 2021. There will be a private service for family. He was born April 13, 1940 and was Riddle High alumni class of 1958. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and later became a heavy equipment mechanic for Hanna Nickel.
OBITUARIES
Journal & Topics

Timothy J. Sullivan

Timothy J. Sullivan (Tim) 68 years old passed unexpectedly on September 20th. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Marion Sullivan. He is survived by his father Roger Sullivan. He was the husband of Mary for 46 years, father of Jennifer (Sean) Nutley, Grandfather of his “monsters” Henry and Harrison, Dear brother of Patricia, Terry and Peggy, loved Uncle, nephew, cousin and dear friend to many. He was born in Evergreen Park, IL, he earned Eagle Scout rank at the age of 14. Graduate of Mendel Catholic Prep, Chicago. He attended Lewis University. As a child and teen his family traveled through the US boat racing. He traveled to Norway for a Boy Scout Jamboree. Went on to make a home in Des Plaines for the last 46 years. He worked for the Department of Defense for close to 40 years. He enjoyed woodworking, home remodeling, had a knife sharpening business the Cutting Edge, swimming, traveling, Dads Slot Cars, barbecuing, music, never could pass up a piece of cake, and of course bike riding. He had plans to retire in 2022 and move to Florida. He loved parties and get-togethers, Cubs games and having a Sam Adams. He loved his dogs throughout his life Jock, Freckles, Oliver, Napoleon, and Grand dog Homer. His whisper could be heard from miles away. Tim will be missed by all.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran
washingtoninformer.com

PNBC President Timothy Stewart Dies

The Rev. Dr. Timothy Stewart, president for more than three decades of the D.C.-based Progressive National Baptist Convention, has died. Stewart, who served as pastor of the historic Bethel Baptist Church in Nassau, Bahamas, and was an accomplished international spiritual and civic leader, died on Sept. 17. In August 2018,...
RELIGION
Amomama

Poor Younger Sister Opens Old Umbrella She Inherited and Something Falls on Her Head — Story of the Day

She was dedicated to her grandparents and sacrificed her future to look after them but all they left her was an old umbrella. But there was something hidden in it. Lesley, George, and Wilson Farrel's parents had died in a car crash when they were children, and their grandparents stepped forward to raise them. George had been eleven, Wilson nine, and Lesley just five.
RELIGION
NRToday.com

Keenan Ray Pilger

Keenan Ray Pilger passed peacefully in his mother’s arms and into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 6, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. Keenan was born on December 6, 2020, in Chico, California to his parents, Stephanie Martinez and Steven Pilger. During his nine short months on earth, he fought a...
ROSEBURG, OR
NRToday.com

Leila W. Heislein

A reception to celebrate Leilas life will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, 1-3 p.m. at the Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard, Roseburg, OR. COVID precautions will be in place. Guests will be required to wear masks. To view the full obituary, search Leila Heislein at nrtoday.com/obits.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
NRToday.com

A double anniversary for Drain family

David and Dorothy Cooper of Drain recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. They were married at the Douglas County Courthouse on Sept. 13,1949. Gary and Luanna “Sissy” Cooper of Creswell chose his grandparents anniversary for their wedding day in Drain. They have been married 30 years. David and Dorothy have...
DRAIN, OR
Mount Vernon News

Timothy J.C. Barnes

Remembering you today and always, and missing you more and more every day.
OBITUARIES
NRToday.com

Leila W. Heislein

Celebration of Life - A reception to celebrate Leila’s life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, 1-3 p.m. at the Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard, Roseburg, OR. COVID precautions will be in place. Guests will be required to wear masks. To view the full obituary, search...
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy