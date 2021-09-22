CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Green, Hart, Larue, Marion, Nelson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Green; Hart; Larue; Marion; Nelson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Green County in central Kentucky Northeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Southeastern Larue County in central Kentucky West Central Marion County in central Kentucky South Central Nelson County in central Kentucky * Until midnight CDT /100 AM EDT/. * At 956 PM CDT /1056 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bonnieville, Raywick, Mount Sherman, Wards, Magnolia, Ginseng, Boundary Oak, Stiles, Howardstown and Pike View.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Sherman, KY
County
Larue County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
City
Magnolia, KY
City
Marion, KY
County
Hart County, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Marion County, KY
County
Nelson County, KY
County
Green County, KY
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Green Hart Larue#Wards#Pike View

Comments / 0

Community Policy