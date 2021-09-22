Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. ‘Bombardier’ Rescheduled for KSW 64 on Oct. 23
The titanic showdown between former “World’s Strongest Man” Mariusz Pudzianowski and Senegalese wrestling champion Serigne Ousmane Dia has been rebooked for KSW 64. The Polish promotion announced the rescheduled bout on Tuesday. KSW 64 takes place on Oct. 23 at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland. The event airs on KSWTV.com. Pudzianowski and the man known as “Bombardier” were initially slated to clash in the KSW 59 main event, but Ousmane Dia had to pull out of the contest due to appendicitis on the day of the fight.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0