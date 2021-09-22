CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Giga Chikadze: ‘Max Holloway needs to fight me’ for a title shot again

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiga Chikadze believes he is primed for a championship opportunity in the featherweight division soon, so he wants a fight that will get him one. Chikadze earned an impressive win over Edson Barboza this past August and extended his win streak to seven, with three of those coming by way of technical knockout. The 33-year-old expressed interest in two very high-profile fights for his next appearance in the Octagon but has since zeroed in on just one. Chikadze spoke to Submission Radio recently and said that a fight against Max Holloway would be ideal, especially if ‘Blessed’ wants to fight for the championship again.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Alexander Volkanovski promises he will be “a whole different beast” in trilogy fight against Max Holloway

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski promises he will be “a whole different beast” in his trilogy fight against Max Holloway. Volkanovski defeated Holloway at UFC 245 via a lopsided unanimous decision to become the new 145lbs champion in the UFC. The promotion gave Holloway an immediate rematch, but he lost a controversial split decision at UFC 251 last summer to Volkanovski. Since then, Holloway has had another big win over Calvin Kattar in one of the most impressive performances we have ever seen in the Octagon. Holloway is set to take on Yair Rodriguez in November, but if he wins that fight, it’s fully expected that he will get another title shot.
UFC
Bleacher Report

Brian Ortega Says He Wants Rematch With Max Holloway After UFC 266

Brian Ortega said he's aiming for a rematch with Max Holloway if he beats Alexander Volkanovski to win the UFC Featherweight Championship in the main event of UFC 266 next Saturday. Ortega, who suffered a TKO loss to Holloway in December 2018, told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Brian Ortega says Max Holloway trilogy fight “would be ideal” should he beat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega says the Max Holloway trilogy fight “would be ideal” should he beat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266. Ortega steps back into the Octagon next Saturday night at UFC 266 when he battles Volkanovski for the 145lbs title. For Ortega, he is coming off of a dominant decision win over The Korean Zombie last year that showed he is still one of the best featherweights in the world. The fight with TKZ was the first for Ortega since December 2018 when he stopped by Holloway at UFC 231 in what was his only professional MMA loss. For Ortega, he is still hoping that he gets the chance to one day fight Holloway and avenge the loss.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giga Chikadze
Person
Edson Barboza
Person
Max Holloway
Fightful

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez Rescheduled For November

Top UFC featherweight contenders Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez have a new fight date. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup between Holloway and Rodriguez being rescheduled for a yet-to-be-announced UFC Fight Night card on November 13. The pair were originally supposed to square off at UFC Vegas 31 in July, but Holloway was forced out of the bout with an undisclosed injury.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez in the works to headline Nov. 13 UFC event

Max Holloway wants to do things the old-fashioned way on his quest to regain the UFC featherweight title. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Holloway and Yair Rodriguez is being targeted to headline the UFC’s event on Nov. 13, which is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Per sources, verbal agreements are in place for the bout, which would likely determine the next challenger for the 145-pound title against the winner of Saturday’s UFC 266 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. ESPN was first to report the news.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Octagon#Submission Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looked Tired As The Fight Went On; Looked Like He Lost His Power A Little Bit

Eddie Hearn admits he wasn’t nearly as stunned Saturday night as he was when Andy Ruiz upset Anthony Joshua in June 2019 at Madison Square Garden. Joshua’s promoter completely understood that Oleksandr Usyk was more than capable of out-boxing Joshua in their 12-round heavyweight title fight. Ukraine’s Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) did just that to win the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO titles from England’s Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua has no regrets about tactics and says ‘I can go again’

Anthony Joshua was sanguine despite being dethroned as world heavyweight champion, insisting he has no regrets about his tactics in defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and vowing to dust himself off and go again.Usyk was giving up three inches in height and four in reach, as well as nearly 20lbs in weight, but the superior ringcraft of the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion was there for all to see in his unanimous decision win.Scorecards of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 were justifiable rewards for a mesmerising display by Usyk, who snatched the WBAIBF and WBO titles from Joshua and left a ‘Battle...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Comments On Big E’s WWE Championship Win

Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) took to Twitter today and reacted to Big E’s WWE Title win. Wyatt praised Big E as being the kind of guy his co-workers line up to congratulate, and called his title win a good look for the company. “I am late on this,...
WWE
The Independent

Eddie Hearn insists he would be ‘shocked’ if Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury didn’t happen

Promoter Eddie Hearn is confident Anthony Joshua’s hotly anticipated heavyweight fight against fellow Brit Tyson Fury will go ahead.The bout had plans in motion until Fury was court ordered to fulfil his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder, which will go ahead on 9 October. And as a replacement for the Fury fight, Joshua will go up against Oleksander Usyk this Saturday in a bout that has his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line.Hearn, who has just signed another deal with Joshua, told the BBC’s Final Say: “I had zero support from Fury’s team to get that fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley believes he’s ‘not too far off from fighting for the title,’ but says he needs to be paid more

Sean O’Malley knows he’s the biggest name at bantamweight and wants to be paid like it. O’Malley has been a massive star ever since he fought on the Contender Series is called out by bantamweights on a regular basis. Yet, despite being a big star, O’Malley doesn’t believe he is being paid enough to headline cards, however, he does think he is only a few fights away from fighting for UFC gold.
UFC
theScore

Edwards waiting for title shot, not interested in Masvidal fight

It's official: Leon Edwards is holding out for a title shot. The UFC's No. 3-ranked welterweight tweeted Wednesday that his next fight will be for the undisputed belt. Edwards added that he doesn't want to fight someone who's riding a two-fight skid and coming off a knockout loss, presumably referring to former title challenger Jorge Masvidal.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy