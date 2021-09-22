Giga Chikadze: ‘Max Holloway needs to fight me’ for a title shot again
Giga Chikadze believes he is primed for a championship opportunity in the featherweight division soon, so he wants a fight that will get him one. Chikadze earned an impressive win over Edson Barboza this past August and extended his win streak to seven, with three of those coming by way of technical knockout. The 33-year-old expressed interest in two very high-profile fights for his next appearance in the Octagon but has since zeroed in on just one. Chikadze spoke to Submission Radio recently and said that a fight against Max Holloway would be ideal, especially if ‘Blessed’ wants to fight for the championship again.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0