Jena Sims takes you behind the scenes at Ryder Cup 2021

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Christmas in September for Jena Sims. Sims, Brooks Koepka’s fiancée, gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Ryder Cup, and showed off all the perks that come with being engaged to one of the world’s best golfers. Sims posted photos and footage of some of the features that their suite...

golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Why players were warned of not breaking this rule at Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits has hosted three PGA Championships in its young life. Still, with all respect to winners Vijay Singh (2004), Martin Kaymer (2010) and Jason Day (2015), the player most associated with the Wisconsin course may be Dustin Johnson and the infamous moment he grounded his club in a bunker he believed was a waste area at the 2010 PGA. It’s a mistake the PGA of America desperately hopes to avoid at this week’s Ryder Cup.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims play everyone's favorite couples game

It’s been quite the week for Brooks Koepka. The four-time major champion, in a recent interview with Golf Digest, started a bit of a golf firestorm with comments on the on- and off-course challenges associated with the Ryder Cup, noting how different it is to adopt a team mentality. Former U.S. captain Paul Azinger responded to those comments in a conference call Wednesday, suggesting that Koepka should “relinquish his spot” if his heart wasn’t truly in it.
GOLF
New York Post

Sergio Garcia’s wife ready to fend off ‘embarrassing’ Ryder Cup fans

Golf is famously a quiet game. American fans are known for being loud, especially during the Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia’s wife has no time for any “embarrassing” American fans heckling the players when the event starts Friday and potentially boozed-up crowds will be headed to Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits throughout the tournament.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: The scariest part of the Americans’ blowout and 17 other parting thoughts

1: This is truly a new generation of Americans, and they have an edge that their preceding generation distinctly lacked. Guys like Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson were all terrific players—but they’re all too damn nice for this competition. Team clashes begs for a combativeness that prior American rosters simply couldn’t muster. But those guys have since been replaced by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger, who chugged beers at noon on Saturday. (Was it disrespectful? Sure, but that was the point). Replaced by Scottie Scheffler, who couldn’t care less who you are. By Patrick Cantlay, who doesn’t seem to miss a pressure putt. By Collin Morikawa, whose bright smile and even demeanor obscure a desire to bury you. The Europeans held the mental edge for a decade-plus, but no longer. This American side is chalk-full of alpha males with chips on their shoulders. It’s a dangerous, dangerous dynamic.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Meaning behind the bag numbers for European Ryder Cup team explained

Every member of the European Ryder Team has a number embroidered on the front of their bag. For example, Lee Westwood is 118, Rory McIlroy is 144, and Viktor Hovland is 162. This might seem random at first glance, but after watching the European Team’s hype video, we totally understand the significance behind it.
GOLF
Birmingham Star

Kevin Na takes issue with Ryder Cup snub

Kevin Na said he was none too pleased with being left off the United States team at the upcoming Ryder Cup. Na, 38, told Golfweek in his first extensive comments since he was left off the Ryder Cup team last week that he had a good conversation with Steve Stricker on Sept. 5, only to be informed the following day that the U.S. captain was going in a different direction.
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

Bryson DeChambeau's Long Drive Competition Debut, Previewed

When Bryson DeChambeau stepped to the tee at the par-5, 605-yard 5th hole at Whistling Straits during the Ryder Cup's afternoon session on Friday and belted a prodigious 417-yard drive, it sent several messages:. The U.S. was more than ready to play in 2021 after losing seven of the previous...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Ryder Cup 2025 – All You Need To Know

The Ryder Cup heads to New York and Bethpage Black in 2025 for what is set to an historic week. Bethpage and the New York area is known for having some of the best, and rowdiest, golf fans in the world and we could also see some fascinating line-ups from the captains to the teams themselves.
GOLF
Dallas News

Europe takes a tumble, faces historic deficit at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Shane Lowry tried to navigate his way down one of the hundreds of steep, slick hills that make Whistling Straits a menace for golfers with or without a club in their hands. He slid down the embankment and skittered hard onto his backside. Nobody got hurt....
GOLF
KSNT

The Latest: U.S. running away at Ryder Cup, takes 9-3 lead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Ryder Cup (all times CDT):. The United States is turning the Ryder Cup into a runaway, winning three of Saturday morning’s foursomes matches to take a 9-3 lead over Europe into the afternoon. This is the biggest lead either...
GOLF
Kenosha News.com

Americans take largest lead in modern era of Ryder Cup

HAVEN — The final team session that left the Americans on the cusp of winning back the Ryder Cup ended in a tie that was open to interpretation. Scottie Scheffler made the biggest putt of his young career, helping the Americans flip a fourballs match late Saturday afternoon and giving them an 11-5 lead.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Rahm is 'built for the Ryder Cup,' but is he ready to take his place among Spanish Ryder Cup legends?

HAVEN, Wisc. – Davis Love III still remembers when he knew Jon Rahm was born to take his rightful place among the great Spanish Ryder Cup players. “We’re playing in Houston in April 2018, almost six months before the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National and I got paired with Jon on Saturday and he bombed it by me but I did all right, held my own,” recalled Love, the U.S. captain in 2012 and 2016 who is reprising his vice-captain role from 2018 again this year. “We walk off the green and he was very professional, took his hat off, I took off mine and he shook my hand and said, ‘I will see you in Paris.’ I’m not even playing! It was like he was poking a finger in my chest. That could rub some guys the wrong way but I thought it was awesome. He’s built for the Ryder Cup. He loves that stage. He’s the present and future of leadership for his team. They’re going to rally behind him just like they have Rory.”
GOLF

