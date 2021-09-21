'Top Chef' filming Season 19 in Houston

“The MHI transaction will significantly increase our geographic operations in the Austin region and will allow us to expand into Houston, Dallas and San Antonio,” Dream Finders Homes Chairman and CEO Patrick Zalupski said. “These metro areas rank as some of the largest and fastest-growing residential homebuilding markets nationally with aggregate permits in excess of 120,000 annually. We are excited to get to work and anticipate making significant capital investments in these new markets, with the goal of being one of the largest builders in Texas.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO