Aerospace & Defense

US Space Force reveals dress uniform and people on Twitter have thoughts

weareiowa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Space Force unveiled its prototype dress uniforms Tuesday and people on social media are likening them to uniforms seen in "Battlestar Galactica" and the "Star Trek" films. The uniform has a dark blue coat and gray pants. The coat, which has a cut in a diagonal pattern, has...

www.weareiowa.com

WEKU

The New Space Force Uniforms Are Causing A Stir

Some people call them futuristic; others say they're a new take on the classic double-breasted tunic. But it seems everyone has a reaction to the new Space Force uniforms that the chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, unveiled at a conference this week. To many, the uniforms resemble those...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whdh.com

US Space Force unveils new uniform prototypes

(CNN) — The US Space Force, the newest branch of the US military, on Tuesday unveiled a new uniform prototype for its members, known as Guardians. Gen. Jay Raymond, commander of the US Space Force, announced the new uniforms during his speech at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

See Space Force’s new formal uniforms, just in time for fall

Not to be outdone by the runways of London Fashion Week, the United States Space Force debuted its service dress uniforms Tuesday with a tweet calling the new look “a modern, distinctive, professional” prototype. The unveiling of the new line took place at the Air Force Association’s Air Space &...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

William Shatner releases new album, may reach space with Blue Origin

Actor William Shatner, known in every corner of the galaxy as Captain James T. Kirk from "Star Trek," has a new album out — and he may be planning a trip to space. The album, an autobiographical collection of spoken word pieces, includes a track recounting Shatner's experience watching the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, the first time humans set foot on the moon. The track, which features country star Brad Paisley, is called "So Far From the Moon."
CELEBRITIES
