Teddy Bridgewater’s assumed flaws proving to be strengths

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a somewhat uninspiring quarterback competition over the Summer, Teddy Bridgewater is proving his assumed flaws are actually…strengths?. Unfortunately in the world of NFL talking heads, it’s not cool to admit you were wrong about something. It’s still very early in the season, and it’s fair to remain at least somewhat skeptical, but it appears as though many (including myself) were wrong about Teddy Bridgewater.

Denver Post

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater goes from steady to heady, joins Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees in NFL record book

Teddy Bridgewater’s steady start has him in heady company, as the Broncos quarterback joined his old pal Drew Brees and the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in the NFL record books. After leading the Broncos to a 23-13 win at Jacksonville Sunday, Bridgewater became the first NFL quarterback since Brees three years ago to open a season with two games of two passing touchdowns, no picks, and a 75% completion rate (with a minimum of 12 attempts). Rodgers (2015) and Jeff George (1994) are the only other QBs to do so before that.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

A healthy amount of fantasy football players rushed to the waiver wire on Thursday night in an attempt to pick up Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. The rookie out of Oklahoma State is expected to see an increase in production while Christian McCaffrey heals from his hamstring injury. Hubbard...
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Chiefs Fan Getting Knocked Out During Brawl at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs fans were not happy Sunday as the two-time defending AFC Champions dropped to 1-2 following a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Emotions boiled over in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, with a wild brawl breaking out between Chiefs fans that left one motionless, as he was pummeled by another Chiefs fan and kicked in the face by another. As the victim was slumped in his seat, appearing to be knocked out cold, a woman above him could be seen delivering one more shot to his face.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
