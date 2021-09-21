Teddy Bridgewater’s assumed flaws proving to be strengths

Teddy Bridgewater’s steady start has him in heady company, as the Broncos quarterback joined his old pal Drew Brees and the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in the NFL record books. After leading the Broncos to a 23-13 win at Jacksonville Sunday, Bridgewater became the first NFL quarterback since Brees three years ago to open a season with two games of two passing touchdowns, no picks, and a 75% completion rate (with a minimum of 12 attempts). Rodgers (2015) and Jeff George (1994) are the only other QBs to do so before that.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO