Teddy Bridgewater’s assumed flaws proving to be strengths
After a somewhat uninspiring quarterback competition over the Summer, Teddy Bridgewater is proving his assumed flaws are actually…strengths?. Unfortunately in the world of NFL talking heads, it’s not cool to admit you were wrong about something. It’s still very early in the season, and it’s fair to remain at least somewhat skeptical, but it appears as though many (including myself) were wrong about Teddy Bridgewater.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0