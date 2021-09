Khloé Kardashian has revealed she suffered hair loss as a possible side effect of Covid-19.The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about her experience in a Twitter Space chat with fans on Tuesday.“My hair really fell out with Covid,” she said. “So after, it was really a struggle for a minute.”The reality star contracted the virus in March 2020, adding that her senses of taste and smells were “the only thing I didn’t lose”.She added: “But I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine”.The 37-year-old previously revealed she contracted the virus in an episode of...

