Daily Crunch: New PayPal ‘super app’ offers consumers a suite of personal finance features

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello from day one of Disrupt. I just hopped out of watching Battlefield companies pitch — more on them below! — to write this for you. Disrupt is looking smooth, impressive and very TechCrunch so far. I know it’s cliche, but I’m incredibly proud of what the TechCrunch crew managed...

SPY

Amazon Is Bringing Back the Home Security Drone and Introducing a Whole New Line of Household Robots

Ready or not, Amazon’s autonomous flying drone is ready for takeoff. The Ring Always Home Cam is a flying drone and security camera that can independently patrol your home while you’re away, and it’s just one of the new robots Amazon is rolling out to the world. Amazon hosted a virtual event on Tuesday, September 28 to reveal an array of new gadgets and services. For your smart home, there’s the new Echo Show 15. For parents, the ‘Hey, Disney!’ voice assistant brings the House of Mouse to your Alexa speaker. For home security, the newly updated Ring cameras can now...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Amazon launches an elder care subscription service, ‘Alexa Together’

The company in November 2020 first introduced Care Hub, an option in the Alexa mobile app, which has allowed family members to keep an eye on older parents and loved ones — with their permission — in order to receive general information about their activities and to be alerted if the loved one has called out for help.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Amazon reveals Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition programs for Halo subscribers

Both of these services will be included as part of Amazon’s Halo membership for users of its Halo line of fitness trackers, which include the new Halo View activity tracker that adds an OLED display. The Halo subscription costs $3.99 per month after a six-month free trial bundled with Halo Band, or a 12-month trial with Halo View, and Amazon says it’ll include both of these new features starting later this year for Fitness, and in January 2022 for Nutrition.
YOGA
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Backdrop app leverages social media to help users find beautiful destinations

Hello and welcome back to Daily Crunch for September 28, 2021. A big thanks to y’all for the response to yesterday’s TechCrunch+ rebrand. It was a real treat. Next up from TechCrunch is our killer SaaS-focused event, which you can save some money on here. I am hosting, so I promise a retinue of medium-quality jokes to go along with the day’s panels and chats. It’s going to be a real good time! — Alex.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Here’s everything Amazon announced this morning, from smart thermostats to security robots

Didn’t tune in or have time to catch it all? Here’s a recap of the biggest news:. Amazon is building a thermostat, partnering with Honeywell spinoff co. Resideo to get it done. It’ll be Alexa-compatible, of course, allowing you to say things like “Alexa, turn off the AC.” At just $60 (about half the cost of the cheapest Nest), they’re definitely aiming to undercut the market here.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

New Amazon Echo devices will have local voice processing, giving users more privacy

Amazon claims it’s the first company to offer this kind of privacy-first technology on smart speakers. Last year, Amazon unveiled the AZ1 Neural Edge processor, which powers current Amazon Echo devices, but its new Echo Show 15 will be powered by the AZ2 processor. Amazon said that this processor can do 22 times more TOPS (trillions of operations per second) than the previous generation.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Creative capital, live-shopping strategy, new name + logo

In addition to updating our name and logo, we’re offering military, student and government membership discounts and have expanded access to new regions. Also, Extra Crunch Live, our weekly video series with investors and founders, is now TechCrunch Live — and you don’t need to be a member to join the audience.
SHOPPING
TechCrunch

Amazon takes on Fitbit with the $80 Halo View

The device doesn’t quite challenge the low end of the fitness band category currently monopolized by the likes of Huawei, but the $80 price point (which includes a year of the company’s Halo service) is certainly competitive in the mid-tier of the market — particularly among those with built-in displays.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Stark, a hub for accessible software design, launches a Mac app in beta

Stark started in 2017 when Cat Noone and her team realized that there wasn’t an easy solution for designers to make sure their creations were accessible and inclusive. Now, more than 500,000 people have used Stark’s integrated plug-ins for apps like Adobe XD, Figma, Sketch and Google Chrome, which offer checks and suggestions to make sure that visual materials meet accessibility standards for visually impaired people.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Mark Cuban and Coinbase back Eternal, an NFT marketplace for trading Twitch streamer clips

Eternal wants to turn trading internet history into a game, but it’s focused on a very particular slice of the web — popular clips from game streamers. In a user interface that functions and feels very similar to NBA Top Shot, users can buy packs of serialized clips from Eternal’s network of game streamers they’ve partnered with. The marketplace is built by startup Zelos Gaming, helmed by co-founders Jeffrey Tong and Derek Chiang, which has pivoted from building out a sort of cross-platform battle pass (which we covered here last year) toward now embracing the wild world of NFTs with Eternal.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Amazon introduces Amazon Glow, an interactive, video calling device for kids and families

To do so, Amazon Glow combines immersive projection, sensing technologies and video into a single device. Unlike other smart screens on the market, the Glow doesn’t look like a tiny TV. Instead, its 8-inch display stands up vertically and a projector creates a 19-inch touch-sensitive space in front of the display for playing virtual games and engaging in other activities with remote family members who are participating on their own tablets.
RETAIL
geekculture.co

Apple Updates iWork Suite For iPhone, iPad, And Mac With New Features To Take On Microsoft Office

Apple is adding new features to Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, its iWork suite of productivity apps. These features, including the use of front camera on devices, will make it much easier to conduct presentations remotely and to create and edit documents on the go. They are made with the hybrid work environment, brought about by the demands of the New Normal, in mind.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Lynk demos global satellite connection for ordinary phones and prepares for commercial launch

Formerly known as Ubiquitilink, Lynk has been working up to this stage for years, with former Nanoracks founder Charles Miller at the helm. They emerged from stealth early in 2019 to explain that they had launched several test satellites to show that their theory that an ordinary phone could connect to a satellite in low Earth orbit. Early tests demonstrated they could counteract the noise, doppler shift, and other factors that prompted some experts to call the task impossible, and in 2020 they sent the first ordinary SMS directly from a satellite to a normal phone.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

TikTok touted that it has surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, representing a 45 percent increase compared to last year, the company said on Monday. The video-sharing platform, owned by ByteDance, last hit 689 million monthly active users in July 2020. Earlier this year, TikTok also surpassed more than 3 million downloads of its app, making it the fifth non-game app after WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook and Instagram to make that achievement, according to the analytics firm Sensor Tower. “On behalf of the TikTok team, I want to say thank you,” TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas said. “Wherever you are in the world, we definitely couldn’t do this without you.” In contrast, Facebook disclosed 2.9 billion monthly active users as of the end of June. And, while not a direct comparison, Twitter said it had 206 million monetizable daily active users, as of its latest earnings results in July.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Amazon Launches Ad-Supported Streamer IMDb TV In The UK

Amazon’s premium free streaming service, IMDb TV, launched today in the UK. The ad-supported platform feature IMDb TV Originals such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth, and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, plus a library of movies and shows including Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Community, and 2 Broke Girls. UK Prime and non-Prime customers can access IMDb TV through the “IMDb TV – Popular Movies and TV – free with ads” carousel within the Prime Video app. In the coming weeks, the free streaming service will also be available via a standalone app on Fire TV. “IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV. “Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalized, free streaming experience.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Gamitee becomes Joyned as it secures $4M for social shopping platform

CEO Jonathan Abraham explained that Gamitee means “joined” in Hebrew, but the Jerusalem-based SaaS company decided to spell it “joy” because it aims to “spark joy in its customers’ experiences.”. Leading the round is Arthur Stark, former president of Bed Bath & Beyond, Yair Goldfinger, founder of Dotomi and ICQ,...
BUSINESS

