Here’s Why Earth, Wind & is Fire All Over Your Social Media Today

The most exciting Earth Wind & Fire Tribute Experience. High energy, groovability, and musicianship….this band is hot! You will be transported back to the excitement of the first time you heard their unforgettable songs. The 10-piece group includes a full horn and rhythm section to reproduce the infectious grooves created by EWF’s Verdine White and Ralph Johnson. The group faithfully honors the lush treatments of Maurice White, EWF’s late founder and musical genius. The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire includes all of the hits: September, Shining Star, Boogie Wonderland, After the Love Has Gone, Let’s Groove, That’s the Way of the World, Devotions, Reasons, Sing a Song, Can’t Hide Love, Getaway, Fantasy and Love’s Holiday, just to name a few.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO