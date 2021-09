EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Northwestern University is suspending social events and recruitment activities for fraternities after reports of people being drugged without consent. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, students protested Sunday night – calling for Greek life at Northwestern to be abolished altogether. Northwestern announced Saturday that it had received a report from someone claiming they were drugged without consent at a fraternity house, at 2325 Sheridan Rd. in Evanston. The university reported it is also investigating separate, similar reports at on-campus frat houses. The university did not name the fraternities, but a Daily Northwestern report identified them as the Sigma Alpha...

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO