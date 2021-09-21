Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Plates two in win
Molina went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles in a win over the Brewers on Monday. The veteran backstop did his part in helping the Cardinals garner a ninth straight win, plating Tyler O'Neill and Nolan Arenado in the sixth and eighth innings with his timely knocks. Molina has been wielding a productive bat most of September, as he now owns a .310/.370/.500 slash line with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, two walks, two hit-by-pitches and eight runs across the 46 plate appearances he's logged over his last 11 games.www.cbssports.com
