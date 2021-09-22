CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Mercy University student, a 21-year-old aspiring kindergarten teacher, dies of COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleA Mount Mercy University student has died of complications from COVID-19, university president Todd Olson confirmed in a letter to the campus community Monday. Ashley Hudson, 21, "was an aspiring kindergarten teacher and had dreams of becoming a Mount Mercy graduate," Olson wrote. Hudson died from the disease Monday morning as the U.S.'s COVID-19 death toll surpassed that of the 1918 pandemic.

