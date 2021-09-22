CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheatham County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Cheatham, Dickson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cheatham County in middle Tennessee Dickson County in middle Tennessee * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dickson, Ashland City, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Pegram, Burns, Charlotte, Vanleer and Cheatham Dam.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland City, TN
County
Dickson County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Dickson, TN
City
Pegram, TN
City
White Bluff, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
City
Burns, TN
City
Kingston Springs, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Middle Tennessee#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory

Comments / 0

Community Policy