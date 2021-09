Nola (8-8) allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out nine across 5.2 innings, earning the win over the Mets on Saturday. Nola surrendered a triple to Brandon Nimmo in the sixth inning that led to his only run allowed. He has 25 strikeouts over his last 16 innings. The 28-year-old has a 4.48 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 211 punchouts in 168.2 innings this season. His next start is scheduled for Thursday against the Pirates.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO