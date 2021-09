In the fall of 1990, the Sonoma City Council was looking at a crowded race with eight candidates seeking three seats, won by Valerie Brown, Bob Cannard and Anthony Cermak. As the question below demonstrates, those candidates faced the same issues that today’s politicos continue to battle. The winning candidates’ answers show how the push-pull in our values between the desire to protect our natural resources, and the need to provide workforce and low-income housing. While many things have changed in the past 31 years, its clear some of our biggest issues continue to plague our City Council.

