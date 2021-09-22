School of Dental Medicine Celebrates Completion of Three-Year $115 Million Expansion, Renovation

Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks opening of new facilities for patients, students, faculty, and staff that will modernize education programs and the dental health care offered. Boston University held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 21, to celebrate the opening of the redesigned and expanded Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. The event, held under a cloudless sky at the school’s newly designed 635 Albany Street patient entrance, was attended by approximately 100 people, including University leaders, faculty, alumni, donors, students, architects, and construction executives. The ribbon-cutting marked the capstone of a three-year $115 million project designed to incorporate state-of-the-art technologies in both the education programs for future dentists and the treatment facilities they use to provide care for patients from nearby Boston neighborhoods.