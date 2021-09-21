Jude Michael Padilla was born on May 20, 1992, and passed away at the age of 29 August 20, 2021. He was born in Montclair, California and resided in Brawley. Jude’s greatest success was in his personal relationships. His ability to connect and love others is evident by the outpouring of support and loving stories shared by family and friends. He had many friends he continued to share life with as a child into adulthood. Jude became a son, brother, and an uncle to many. Jude loved well and was well loved. He is deeply missed.