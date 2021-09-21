CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers Live Commentary, 21/09/2021

 8 days ago

That's all from us tonight, and Manchester City fans will be going home very happy. Thanks for joining us, and have a great evening!. Although the usual suspects in City's attacking line all impressed, as did their young starlets, it's hard to look beyond Riyad Mahrez as the outstanding player in this match. Two goals, four shots on target, and seven key passes including an assist, have yet again seen the Algeria winger stake his claim to be an ever-present figure in Guardiola's all-conquering line-up. With Champions League ties, and tough Premier League fixtures coming up though, it remains to be seen the impact that Mahrez can have for City on the biggest of stages.

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
Manchester City take on League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?. How many of his key players will Pep Guardiola choose to rest after Saturday's 0-0 draw against Southampton and which youngsters might be involved?.
Pep Guardiola
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge to face league leaders Chelsea in the lunch time kick off. The blues sit just tow points behind the West London club and need to avoid defeat in order to keep pace with the teams at the top.
Pep Guardiola will name several youngsters in his side to face League One visitors Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Manchester City boss said he will rest Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo because they have played every minute so far this season, while John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan are injured.
The Senegal international helped the Parisians continue their push for European glory with a crucial home win over Pep Guardiola's Citizens. Senegal international Idrissa Gueye has equalled his best goalscoring tally in a single season after he scored in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 victory over Manchester City in Tuesday's Champions League game.
Liverpool track Porto star Diaz (Independent) Chelsea and Liverpool are both eyeing a potential swoop for Newcastle United talisman Allan Saint-Maximin - according to Calcio Mercato. Everton have also been strongly linked with the 24-year-old, but the Magpies won't consider a January sale.
The Reds star will almost certainly miss Sunday's blockbuster clash at Anfield through injury, leaving uncertainty over who will step in at right-back. That's the dilemma facing Jurgen Klopp this weekend, following the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold is almost certainly out of Liverpool's Premier League showdown with Manchester City through injury.
