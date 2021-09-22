Turkish sand-brewed coffee causing a stir in China

China on Tuesday showed off its increasingly sophisticated air power including surveillance drones, with an eye on disputed territories from Taiwan to the South China Sea and its rivalry with the United States. The country's biggest airshow, in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai, comes as Beijing pushes to meet a 2035 deadline to retool its military for modern warfare. China still lags the United States in terms of tech and investment in its war machine, but experts say it is narrowing the gap. A US intelligence report this year flagged China's growing influence as one of America's biggest threats.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 20 HOURS AGO