Former NFL Player Ed Dickson Visits APW Elementary School

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School capped off its Spirit Week with a visit from former National Football League player Ed Dickson. Dickson met with the sixth-grade classes to speak about how his educational experiences impacted his journey to the NFL. He reflected on all the extra time and effort he put toward his academics to be eligible for a college football scholarship. He finished his message by encouraging the students to dream bring and work hard at their future goals. Afterward, he took the time to autograph items for the students.

