CARABAO CUP ROUND-UP: Brentford hit SEVEN past Oldham, Watford are dumped out by Stoke City while Southampton sneak through to the next round on penalties

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentford showed they are serious about the Carabao Cup this season after a 7-0 demolition of Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night to move to the fourth round. The newly-promoted Bees have already caught the eye in their first Premier League campaign and were excellent at home to the League Two outfit as they mercilessly put them to the sword thanks to four goals from Marcus Forss and a double from Yoane Wissa, while Raphael Diarra netted an own goal.

