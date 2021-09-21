Obituary: Taylor, Frank “Ack”

Frank “Ack” Taylor, 67 of Little Hocking, Ohio died on September 17, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 6, 1954, and was the son of the late Frank Alexander Sr. and Mary Louise Moore Taylor. He retired from Nova in Belpre, Ohio where he had been a supervisor. He was a huge Warrior Nation Fan. He considered the river his happy place. He loved his friends and family and was known as FaceBook Frank to them.