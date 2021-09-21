Canadian Markets Up Firmly In Positive Territory

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up firmly in positive territory Tuesday afternoon, with shares from several sectors recording strong gains on bargain hunting. Higher commodity prices, and hopes about fiscal stimulus following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's victory in the federal election contribute to the positive sentiment in the market. Fairly decent data on Canada's housing prices is also supporting the market.

