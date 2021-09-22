CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department Files Antitrust Suit Challenging American-JetBlue Alliance

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—The Justice Department on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging American Airlines Group Inc.’s partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp. , alleging the recently forged alliance threatens competition and would promote higher fares. The department, joined by six states and the District of Columbia, filed the lawsuit in a Massachusetts federal...

ABC 15 News

Arizona joins other states, DOJ in suing American, JetBlue over Northeast Alliance

Arizona has joined a coalition of states and the U.S. Department of Justice suing American Airlines and JetBlue Airlines over what they describe as anti-competitive practices. Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that the lawsuit centers on the Northeast Alliance (NEA) agreement, which the two carriers enacted at the beginning of the year.
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
Flight Global.com

DOJ sues to unwind American-JetBlue alliance, carriers pledge to fight

The US Department of Justice confirms it has sued in US federal court to force American Airlines and JetBlue Airways to scuttle their partnership in the Northeast USA, alleging the pact violates US anti-trust laws. Filed in US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the civil antitrust suit says...
MySanAntonio

JetBlue-American venture to face DOJ suit as soon as today

U.S. antitrust enforcers are poised to challenge an alliance that allows American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways to coordinate flights in the U.S. Northeast, a person familiar with the matter said, after rivals raised complaints the partnership threatened competition and won federal approval without a full hearing. The Justice Department...
New Jersey Globe

N.J. signs on to Justice Department lawsuit challenging Texas abortion law

New Jersey has joined a multi-state coalition in support of a bid to stop Texas from banning most abortions filed by the Justice Department, acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced on Wednesday. The new Texas law became effective on September 1 after the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote,...
