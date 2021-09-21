CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google plans to buy office space in New York City for $2.1 bln

By Reuters
kitco.com
 9 days ago

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc-owned (GOOGL.O) Google plans to buy an office building in Manhattan for $2.1 billion, even as most of its employees work remotely and companies adopt hybrid work models. The deal for St. John's Terminal site in New York City, expected to open by mid-2023, will...

www.kitco.com

kitco.com

Amazon partners with Disney, launches new device for kids

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday launched a slew of new devices and announced a partnership with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) that includes new products aimed at kids. Among the latest lineup were a smart thermostat, Echo Show 15, a flying indoor security camera by Ring and...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Recruiting platform Gem raises fresh capital at over $1 bln valuation

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Recruiting software maker Gem raised $100 million in a funding round led by investment firm ICONIQ Capital, lifting its valuation to $1.2 billion. Existing investors of the San Francisco-based company, Accel and Greylock Partners, also participated in the Series C round, Gem said on Tuesday, along with new investors Sapphire Ventures and Meritech Capital.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
The Independent

Theranos CEO wooed investors while lab director saw trouble

Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes convinced media mogul Rupert Murdoch and other billionaires to invest in her biotechnology startup despite warnings its unconventional blood tests were dangerously unreliable, according to evidence presented Tuesday during her criminal trial.The revelations emerged during the eighth day of a high-profile trial revolving around allegations Holmes duped investors, customers and unwitting patients as CEO of Theranos a company she founded after dropping out of college in 2003 when she was 19. Holmes briefly became a Silicon Valley sensation while peddling the premise she had invented a breakthrough technology scan for an...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Electric car maker Lucid on track for 2022, 2023 output targets, CEO says

CASA GRANDE, Ariz., Sept 29 (Reuters) - Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group is on track to meet its production targets for 2022 and 2023 and is pushing to achieve this year's goal of 577 vehicles, its chief executive said. The California-based startup, which went public via a shell company...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Canada's CPPIB to acquire Ports America from Oaktree Capital

(Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy marine terminal operator Ports America from Oaktree Capital Management LP for an undisclosed sum. Under the terms of the deal, CPPIB, a minority investor in Ports America since 2014, will acquire full ownership in the...
BUSINESS
Ruth Porat
Person
Sundar Pichai
MarketWatch

Life Time Group to offer 46.2 million shares in IPO at valuation of up to $4.2 billion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 46.2 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The fitness company would raise $970.2 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LTH.' Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $229.2 million in the first six months of the year, wider than the loss of $182.7 million posted in the year-earlier period. "Life Time, the "Healthy Way of Life Company," is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MARKETS
#Alphabet Inc#Office Space#Reuters#St John S Terminal
Crain's New York Business

New York City tech push gains steam with Microsoft, Roku in hunt for space

New York’s battered office market is drawing more interest from tech companies that are hungry for space even as the pandemic upends traditional work. Roku Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are among firms in talks for new leases in Manhattan. Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. have explored options to expand their offices. Digital-payments firm Stripe Inc. is taking a chunk of space in the financial district.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

City Planning Commission Approves New York Blood Center Rezoning

The City Planning Commission (CPC) approved the New York Blood Center’s plans to build a $750 million, 16-story “life sciences hub” at the site of its three-story headquarters in the Upper East Side, pushing the project on to the New York City Council despite opposition from council members and residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
prdaily.com

Google buys $2.1 billion office building in NYC, patrons avoid companies that lack sustainability and DE&I policies, and DOJ sues American Airlines and JetBlue

McDonald’s is starting to make the toys that come with its Happy Meals more sustainable by building them with renewable, recycled or certified bio-based and plant-based materials. The fast-food giant has set a goal to accomplish this by 2025. “Making our toys out of renewable, recycled, or certified materials will result...
ENVIRONMENT
washingtonnewsday.com

With its purchase of a building in New York City, Google makes the largest office building purchase since the pandemic began.

With its purchase of a building in New York City, Google makes the largest office building purchase since the pandemic began. Google Inc. announced the largest purchase of an office building by a firm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. The corporation said in a blog post that it would spend $2.1 billion on a New York City office building as part of its aspirations to expand its footprint in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Google To Buy St. John’s Terminal In Lower Manhattan For $2.1 Billion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Google is planning to buy New York City’s St. John’s Terminal for $2.1 billion, making it the anchor of its Hudson Square campus. A rendering of the Google campus at St. John’s Terminal in Lower Manhattan. (credit: COOKFOX Architects) The announcement Tuesday arrives with the city buffeted by the pandemic and most offices still largely unpopulated. While CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post late last month that Google is delaying its global return to offices until Jan. 10, the commitment by the company to further invest in New York City real estate was trumpeted both by Gov....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

